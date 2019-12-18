Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$26.00 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$26.00 price target on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.73.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$27.18 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of -4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.16.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

