PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.79. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.