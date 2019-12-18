HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.
HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile
