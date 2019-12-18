HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

