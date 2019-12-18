J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

