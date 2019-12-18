United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS URSSF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. United Company RUSAL has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
United Company RUSAL Company Profile
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for United Company RUSAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Company RUSAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.