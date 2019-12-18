United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS URSSF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. United Company RUSAL has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

United Company RUSAL Company Profile

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals segments. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminium from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminium and aluminium alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

