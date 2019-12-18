Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Ferrexpo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Investec raised Ferrexpo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

