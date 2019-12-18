AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. AMS has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

