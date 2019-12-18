AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. AMS has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.
About AMS
