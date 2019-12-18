Investors Buy Large Volume of Tupperware Brands Call Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,694% compared to the average daily volume of 557 call options.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

