Investors Buy Large Volume of Tupperware Brands Call Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,694% compared to the average daily volume of 557 call options.
TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $38.63.
In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
