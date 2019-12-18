Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 173,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,488% compared to the average daily volume of 3,104 call options.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

