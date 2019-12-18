Noble Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,441 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,969% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

