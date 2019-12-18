Omnicom Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 671 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.