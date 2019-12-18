Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

