$0.32 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million.

LMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

