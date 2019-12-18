PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given PCSB Financial an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCSB shares. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

PCSB stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

