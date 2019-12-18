Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE PAR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,911,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $396,874.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,262,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,082 shares of company stock worth $1,691,039. Insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investor AB bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

