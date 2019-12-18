Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.91. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 40,730 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

