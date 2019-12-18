Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 28% Higher

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) traded up 28% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.64, 8,512 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 58,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

