Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 603,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,571,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

ONTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $121,692.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 833,315 shares of company stock worth $182,503 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

