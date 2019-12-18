Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.30

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.59), with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.65 ($0.59).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,076.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,187.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of €0.62 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is presently 119.23%.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.