Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 54867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

