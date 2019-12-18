Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.09 ($36.15).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.80 ($38.14) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.88.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

