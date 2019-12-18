Brokerages Set Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $182.00

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

