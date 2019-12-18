Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $84.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $101.75 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

