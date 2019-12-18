Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.38 ($91.14).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ETR FME opened at €64.08 ($74.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

