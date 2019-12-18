Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

RSG opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 669,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 598,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

