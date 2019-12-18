Zacks: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precipio an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Precipio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precipio has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

