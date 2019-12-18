Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.11. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Fluidigm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.