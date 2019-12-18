WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $48.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.