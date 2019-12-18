Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 39309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Wednesday.

Get Works co uk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Works co uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Works co uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.