Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 39309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

