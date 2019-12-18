Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.15

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 9245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.72.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

