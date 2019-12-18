Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 25100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

