Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 219380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $48.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.0616216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

