Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

