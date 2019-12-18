Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.78

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 43585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.