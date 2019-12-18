$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report $12.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.57 million to $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on Mogo Finance Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MOGO opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report