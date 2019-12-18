$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report $12.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.57 million to $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on Mogo Finance Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MOGO opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

