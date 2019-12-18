Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

