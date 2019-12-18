Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70.
Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.
MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
About Monmouth R.E. Inv.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
