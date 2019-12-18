Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 13,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $222,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 11,002 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $189,344.42.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $418.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.