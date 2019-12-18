Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ROP stock opened at $353.19 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day moving average is $356.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
