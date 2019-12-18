Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $353.19 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day moving average is $356.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

