Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

