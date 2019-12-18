Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBT. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after buying an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 392,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report