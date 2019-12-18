Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBT. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after buying an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 392,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

