Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Hologic stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

