Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $123.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

