Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $123.00

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc This Quarter
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 13,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Roper Technologies Inc Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Global Blood Therapeutics Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report