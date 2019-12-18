Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.78.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,733 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $8,617,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

