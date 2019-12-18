Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Nordson stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson has a 52 week low of $111.07 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,538 shares of company stock worth $8,808,961 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

