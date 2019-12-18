Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.18.

Shares of PODD opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,507.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $187.25.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,731.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 336,148 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 97.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $29,188,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

