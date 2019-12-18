Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter have been stable in the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 63.19 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

