Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE:ETN opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

