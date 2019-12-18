Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:FLS opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,744,000 after buying an additional 1,021,557 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,710,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 271,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

