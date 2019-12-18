Morgan Stanley Increases Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $35.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VIE stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Xiaomeng Tong bought 36,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Also, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,138,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

