Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock worth $14,016,229. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,358 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

